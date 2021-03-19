Hometown Eats: Sweet & Savory Donuts and Bagels in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Just off the campus of Radford University, there’s a local restaurant satisfying sweet and savory tastes. Sweet & Savory Donuts and Bagels is serving up the goods while also supporting other local businesses.

Owner Michelle Goodman grew up in the New River Valley. When she had a chance to make her dream become a reality, she jumped on it.

“We used to have a bagel shop here in Radford, probably 25 years ago, and it was one of my favorite places to go,” Goodman said. “So I’ve always wanted to do a bagel shop based on how much I enjoyed that.”

They are making their own spreads for the bagels in-house. You can get the bagel by itself, or have a massive bagel sandwich like the turkey bacon club.

“I love everything on this thing,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “But what really pushes it over the top is that homemade spread here. Super, super delicious. It’s creamy. You get the garlic, and you get the herbs. That’s a winner right there.”

They also do homemade cake-based donuts each morning.

“We have at least 12 different flavors every day of icings and toppings, and we try to get really creative with our toppings,” Goodman said.

Goodman also is helping to support other local businesses by serving coffee from Red Rooster in Floyd, specialty popcorn from Radford, and ice cream from Homestead Creamery in Wirtz.

Sweet & Savory Donuts and Bagels is at 1026A Clement St, Radford, VA 24141. The phone number is (540) 838-9085.

