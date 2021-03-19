Roanoke bars ready for March Madness boost to business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The state of Indiana may be hosting the NCAA Tournament this year, but back here at home, Roanoke bars and restaurants are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Virginia, Virginia Tech and Liberty are all set to compete over the next few days, but March Madness refers to more than just the action on the court. It’s also an accurate description for inside kitchens and behind the bars of local spots while those games are on TV.

This year, the action will bring a much-needed boost to business after a rough year in the service industry.

Village Grill in Roanoke’s Grandin Village is expecting a big weekend.

They have plenty of TVs around the bar that will have games on all day.

They also expect a steady influx of take-out orders.

Owner Nathan Webster is thankful this year’s tournament is actually happening.

“March Madness is always a big revenue boost for us every year, especially that first weekend when all the games are on, you get a lot of people taking off work, a lot of people expect to take the weekend off to come and watch games the whole time, so it’s definitely something that we look forward to,” said Webster.

Martin’s in Downtown Roanoke expects to see a 20- to 25% uptick in sales this weekend.

They will also be showing all the games while offering in-person and carry-out dining.

Owner Jason Martin echoes Webster’s sentiments toward this year’s tournament.

“We definitely missed it last year. This time, a year ago, we were in real bad shape. We were doing basically nothing, we barely had a pulse, so to look back at the year and see where we were and where we are now, even though it may not be where we were pre-COVID, it’s still a lot better than it was not-so-long ago,” said Martin.

