Roanoke County economic development encourages business investment in Tanglewood; new tenant announced

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke County, officials are encouraging businesses to invest in Tanglewood Mall. There are several projects currently in the works, and there is opportunity for more development.

Roanoke County Economic Development hosted a forum over Zoom called Investing in the future of Tanglewood Mall. It focused on business growth and potential, as the 419 corridor begins to redevelop.

“Transformation is underway at Tanglewood Mall. This is a snapshot of some of the activity that is currently going on with the Kroger fuel aisle now open, Michaels is now open, they filled the former A.C. Moore space, Carilion renovations to be complete in October,” Roanoke County Economic Development Director Jill Loope said over Zoom.

The Carilion Children’s senior marketing consultant, Elizabeth Parkins, discussed on the video call how the former JCPenney is converting into an outpatient center set to bring up to 1,200 patients, doctors, nurses and staff members to the facility each day.

“This is exactly what it’s going to look like, very spacious, we have, we’re looking at new technology coming into the building helping our patients check in and check out and make that transition pretty smoothly,” Parkins explained.

She said Carilion is especially excited about the design of the building, which will include nearly 77,000 square feet on two levels and 14 pediatric specialties. Along with Carilion Children’s, new restaurants like Panda Express and Blaze Pizza will be coming to the mall. The mall also announced Friday the addition of BKT Uniforms and Mathis Nursing Uniforms, now open in 8,000 square feet near the Belk first floor entrance to the mall.

“So picture business here in Roanoke County’s growing and dynamic commercial corridor. The investments being made to modernize, to improve the corridor and the 419 Town Center, as well as the private sector investments being made, are all a demonstration of the market viability of this area,” Loope said.

She said these new businesses, plus the traffic improvements underway on route 419, create a great opportunity for folks to consider locating their businesses in Tanglewood Mall. You can reach out to the Roanoke County Development Department if you are interested.

