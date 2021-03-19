Advertisement

Roanoke Police investigate late-night shooting; no one in custody

(Valley news Live)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting late Thursday that sent a woman to a hospital.

Shortly before midnight, police were notified a woman had gotten herself to a hospital with what appeared to be serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine where she was shot and under what circumstances. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500, or you can text police at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

