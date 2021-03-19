Advertisement

Roanoke woman, Franklin Co. man win big on Virginia Lottery scratchers

A woman from Roanoke and a man from Franklin County won big on Virginia Lottery scratch tickets.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people in our viewing area have a little more spending money after purchasing winning scratch tickets from the Virginia Lottery.

Laverne Becks said she had just gotten home from work when she decided to scratch the two Jewel 7s tickets she had bought. The second ticket happened to be a $200,000 top prize winner.

“I scratched the second ticket, and I fell on the floor!” Becks said.

Becks bought the Jewel 7s ticket at the Food Lion at 629 Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke.

Jewel 7s tickets can be Ruby Red, like the one Becks bought, as well as Green Emerald, Blue Sapphire or White Diamond. The odds of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 734,400, and the odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.27. Becks’s ticket is the seventh of 10 available top prizes claimed in the game.

Becks says she hopes to buy a new car with her winnings.

In Franklin County, Ricky Chitwood claimed the $100,000 top prize from the Blazing Hot Crossword 5X ticket.

“I was really surprised!” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

The Wirtz man bought the ticket at Stop In Food Store on Booker T. Washington Highway.

The chances of winning the top prize in the Blazing Hot Crossword 5x ticket are 1 in 1,224,000; the chances of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.83.

Chitwood claimed the first of three top prizes in the game. He said he may use his winnings to buy a new truck.

