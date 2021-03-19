Rockbridge Area Conservation Council starts community cleanup

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s not unusual to see garbage by the side of the road, and, around this time of year, it’s not unusual to see folks cleaning it up.

“We do it over ten days,” said David Harbor of the Rockbridge Area Conservation Council. “So it starts this weekend and we do it through next weekend.”

Except last year, when COVID forced them to cancel the annual event.

“Because of COVID, and that was just when it was coming out,” Harbor explained. “And so we didn’t want to suggest that people go out in groups.”

So the job has become doubly important this year.

“A lot of people have said our roadways could really use it this year,” Harbor said.

It’s proven popular; Harbor’s had to restock the supply points already.

“We go through six or 700 bags a year,” said Harbor. “And sometimes it’s tons of trash, maybe as many seven in some years.”

However, even with around 300 volunteers signed up so far, they’re still below the previous numbers, meaning you can still sign up on the conservation council website.

But it’s still a job they’d rather not do.

“A former volunteer wrote on one of the tip sheets: If we could just advertise to people if they’d just stop throwing stuff out the window,” Harbor said.

