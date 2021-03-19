Advertisement

Rockbridge Area Conservation Council starts community cleanup

By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s not unusual to see garbage by the side of the road, and, around this time of year, it’s not unusual to see folks cleaning it up.

“We do it over ten days,” said David Harbor of the Rockbridge Area Conservation Council. “So it starts this weekend and we do it through next weekend.”

Except last year, when COVID forced them to cancel the annual event.

“Because of COVID, and that was just when it was coming out,” Harbor explained. “And so we didn’t want to suggest that people go out in groups.”

So the job has become doubly important this year.

“A lot of people have said our roadways could really use it this year,” Harbor said.

It’s proven popular; Harbor’s had to restock the supply points already.

“We go through six or 700 bags a year,” said Harbor. “And sometimes it’s tons of trash, maybe as many seven in some years.”

However, even with around 300 volunteers signed up so far, they’re still below the previous numbers, meaning you can still sign up on the conservation council website.

But it’s still a job they’d rather not do.

“A former volunteer wrote on one of the tip sheets: If we could just advertise to people if they’d just stop throwing stuff out the window,” Harbor said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death determined for missing man recovered from Roanoke River
A woman from Roanoke and a man from Franklin County won big on Virginia Lottery scratch tickets.
Roanoke woman, Franklin Co. man win big on Virginia Lottery scratchers
Jason Whittaker mugshot
Death of woman found at Marion fire determined to be homicide; person of interest sought
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Two injured, displaced after Roanoke Co. fire
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

Latest News

Carilion nurse wins Governor’s EMS Award
Courtesy Roanoke Fire & Rescue Facebook page
One cat dead, another missing after Roanoke County fire Saturday
Birthdays and anniversaries for March 20, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 20, 2021
Saturday Morning Forecast
FFE Player Of The Week Roy Gunn 3.19.21
FFE Player Of The Week Roy Gunn 3.19.21