Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning safety

The dangers of lightning and how to keep yourself safe from it
File image
(Nino Rasic | Gray Media)
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The final installment of our Severe Weather Awareness Week is focused on the bright and very dangerous phenomena: lightning.

Lightning is likely caused by a build-up and discharge of charged particles created by colliding ice within storms.

Positive and negative charges build during a storm and release to form lightning.
(WDBJ7 Weather)

Once the static electrical charge is strong enough to travel cloud to ground, a deadly lightning bolt is created.

Each year an average of 20 million cloud to ground flashes of lightning occur in the US. These bolts of plasma can reach temperatures up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun! Unfortunately, 43 people lose their life on average in the US every year.

So what should you do during a lightning storm and how do you keep safe? If you are caught outdoors, seek shelter immediately whether that is a building or car. Do not seek shelter under tall objects like trees AND avoid metal objects.

Seek shelter if outdoors and avoid tall objects.
(WDBJ7 Weather)

Even if a storm is miles away, lightning can still strike. This is called a “bolt from the blue”. Lightning can travel 10 to 12 miles away from a storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be in danger. The best rule of thumb will always be “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.”

"Bolt from the blue" lightning bolts have been recorded up to 25 miles away from a storm!
(WDBJ7 Weather)

To visit our other stories for Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

