Sheriff’s office investigating mail theft in Bedford County

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of larcenies from area mailboxes.

The sheriff’s office said most of the incidents are taking place in the Huddleston and Body Camp areas of the county. Those responsible are dumping large amounts of opened mail on the sides of roads after going through the contents.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or discarded mail in an unusual area. If you do see any mail, the office asks you not to touch or otherwise disturb it but to contact them so officers can collect it.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Investigator Cucci or Sgt. Arney at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here or use the P3TIPS app on your phone.

