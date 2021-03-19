Advertisement

Spring begins with major night/day temperature swings

Dry conditions continue through the weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fair weather continues through the weekend
  • Rain chances hold off until next week

RAINFALL TOTALS

Our area picked up some beneficial rain to finish off this week. Most saw between 0.5″ to 1.5″ with some locally higher amounts. Check out the extended look at the reported rainfall totals here.

Decent rain came down ending the dry spell of weather.
Decent rain came down ending the dry spell of weather.(WDBJ7 Weather)

OVERNIGHT

Temperatures drop quickly through the evening, hitting the 40s after sunset. Grab that jacket if you’re headed out to the football games or grabbing dinner after dark. Winds will settle down late tonight allowing lows to dip to the upper 20s to low 30s early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

The theme of the weekend will be very dramatic temperature swings and seasonably warm temperatures. We begin the weekend with very chilly conditions as lows slip to the 20s both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Winds will generally be in the 15-20 mph range.

Clear skies will help to warm things up into the low 50s this weekend with little/no rain chances. It’s a good weekend to catch up on outdoor plans during the afternoon.

Cool mornings with mostly pleasant afternoons.
Cool mornings with mostly pleasant afternoons.(WDBJ7 Weather)

NEXT WEEK

A large ridge of high pressure settles in early next week which brings several warm, dry days and keeps our storm track across the south. This means dry weather until the second half of the week.

