Taubman Museum of Art selected as finalist for 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art is celebrating a big win. The downtown Roanoke museum has been named 1 of 30 finalists for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities.

The Taubman is one of only two institutions in Virginia to be selected and one of only five art museums in the nation. The museum’s executive director, Cindy Petersen, said its community outreach has helped land them in the finals. Projects include volunteers putting together and giving out around 75,000 art kits.

“We are humbled to be nominated as a finalist and really be recognized in serving the community with positive enthusiasm as we connect in new ways,” Petersen said.

The museum has also been continuing its healing ceiling tiles program, where kids are provided with materials and instructions on how to paint ceiling tiles. These tiles will be installed in Carilion Clinic’s facilities to provide comfort for patients as they go through treatment.

