VDH talks health districts preparing for Phase 1c vaccinations

ROANOKE CITY AND ALLEGHANY, Va. (WDBJ) - Health districts across Virginia are preparing to enter Phase 1c--meaning more people will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine. WDBJ7 checked in with the Virginia Department of Health to see how close some of our local health districts are to making this transition.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow answered several vaccine distribution questions on her weekly Q &A call Friday. The discussion covered when Roanoke City and Alleghany may be heading into Phase 1c.

“The last week it’s taken us a little bit longer to fill our clinics and that means we’re starting to reach most of the people in phase 1b who wants to be vaccinated,’ Morrow said.

She said the other indicator VDH looks at “is have we been able to invite everybody to at least one or two clinics, so we wouldn’t move to Phase 1c until we are confident that everybody in the pre-registration list who qualifies as being in Phase 1b has been invited to at least two clinics.”

But even when Phase 1c starts, VDH will continue to prioritize phases 1a and 1b.

“They would get the link a few hours in advance and then if it doesn’t fill up, we would invite Phase 1c,” Morrow explained.

She said Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts may move into the third phase early next month.

“The week of March 29th, we are supposed to get a substantial increase in the number of doses; if that is true, then I believe we will be moving to Phase 1c very shortly thereafter,” Morrow said.

The call also discussed how VDH is continuing to ensure health directors are doing everything they can to distribute vaccines equitably. A third topic on the call was on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations that took place in downtown Roanoke last weekend. Morrow said VDH is investigating these bar parties after receiving a formal complaint saying the activities violated the governor’s executive order.

