Virginia Museum of Transportation schedules drive-thru Easter Bunny experience

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transporation has scheduled an event for families, a drive-thru Easter Bunny experience set for Saturday, April 3.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum’s Rail Yard at 303 Norfolk Avenue in downtown Roanoke.

Per museum officials, families will drive through the decorated rail yard, where kids can watch for items on a scavenger hunt from their vehicles and pick up goodie bags from the Easter Bunny (one per child, up to age 12).

The cost is $5 per car (does not include museum admission; $5 fee applies to all vehicles – including members).

Tickets are available here, or you can pay at the gate while supplies last.

Everyone must remain in their vehicles while participating in this event to limit in-person interaction.

