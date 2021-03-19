Virginia teams active in 2021 March Madness; programming pre-empted

(WDBJ) - With CBS coverage of the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament kicking off, there will be some changes in programming on WDBJ7 Friday.

At noon, No. 10 seed Virginia Tech (15-6) makes its fourth appearance in five seasons, taking on No. 7 seed Florida (14-9), playing in its fourth tournament under Coach Mike White. That means WDBJ7′s noon newscast will be moved to WZBJ24, and the Friday soap operas will not be shown. The soaps will return Tuesday.

Click here for the WDBJ7 and WZBJ24 programming schedules.

(No. 13 Liberty takes on No. 4 Oklahoma State at 6:25 p.m. Friday on TBS; No. 4 Virginia plays No. 13 Ohio Saturday at 7:15 p.m. on truTV.)

At 2:30 Friday, No. 15 seed Oral Roberts (16-10) makes its first appearance since 2008; No. 2 seed Ohio State (21-9) earned its highest seed since its Elite Eight run in 2013. WDBJ’s 7@four will shift to WZBJ24.

Our regular Friday news at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m., plus CBS Evening News, are scheduled to run on time on WDBJ7.

At 7 p.m. Friday on CBS, No. 9 seed Wisconsin (17-12) makes its fourth tournament appearance in six seasons; No. 8 seed North Carolina (18-10) plays in its 10th-straight tournament. “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” will shift to WZBJ24.

At 9:30 p.m. Friday on CBS, No. 11 seed Syracuse (16-9) makes its 35th appearance under Coach Jim Boeheim; No. 6 seed San Diego State (23-4) earned its highest seed since 2014. WDBJ7′s 11 p.m. news will air after that, around midnight, along with Friday Football Extra.

