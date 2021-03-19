Want to donate part of your stimulus check to help a neighbor? This Lynchburg organization can help

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you want to donate your stimulus check for a good cause, one Lynchburg organization wants your help.

Interfaith Outreach Association is accepting those donations.

They say the money will go toward different relief fund programs, including water bill relief.

As the city begins water cutoffs this month, the organization says your donation could help a neighbor in need.

“The last couple of weeks we’ve had a huge spike in requests from people who need assistance to avoid water termination,” said Shawne Farmer, executive director.

They say there’s no deadline, in case you want to make a donation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.