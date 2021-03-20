Advertisement

81-year-old woman with dementia missing out of Roanoke

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Harriet Hodges, 81 of Roanoke, was reported missing after last being reported seen at her home in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue SW Friday.

She was last reported seen wearing white pants and a purple jacket and typically carries a cane. She stands at 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes and gray/white hair.

Hodges has dementia, according to Roanoke Police.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 911.

