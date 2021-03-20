Altavista @ Appomattox

(WDBJ) - It was homecoming night for the Appomattox Raiders, and they were looking to keep their undefeated season going.

The Raiders break on top in this one. Jonathan Pennix with the handoff, went around the edge and walked in untouched to put the Raiders up 7 – 0.

Later in the first quarter, Appomattox received the ball back. Quarterback Tre Lawing kept the pigskin to himself and went on a 23-yard scamper to put his team up two scores.

Altavista answers in the 2nd quarter. Colonel Q-B Jaylen Jones dropped back, danced around and then found a hole for himself to punch one in to put Altavista up on the board. There wasn’t nearly enough of that though as Appomattox grabbed the 57-12 victory.

