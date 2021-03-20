Advertisement

Altavista @ Appomattox

It was homecoming night for the Appomattox Raiders, and they were looking to keep their undefeated season going.
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - It was homecoming night for the Appomattox Raiders, and they were looking to keep their undefeated season going.

The Raiders break on top in this one. Jonathan Pennix with the handoff, went around the edge and walked in untouched to put the Raiders up 7 – 0.

Later in the first quarter, Appomattox received the ball back. Quarterback Tre Lawing kept the pigskin to himself and went on a 23-yard scamper to put his team up two scores.

Altavista answers in the 2nd quarter. Colonel Q-B Jaylen Jones dropped back, danced around and then found a hole for himself to punch one in to put Altavista up on the board. There wasn’t nearly enough of that though as Appomattox grabbed the 57-12 victory.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death determined for missing man recovered from Roanoke River
A woman from Roanoke and a man from Franklin County won big on Virginia Lottery scratch tickets.
Roanoke woman, Franklin Co. man win big on Virginia Lottery scratchers
Jason Whittaker mugshot
Death of woman found at Marion fire determined to be homicide; person of interest sought
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Two injured, displaced after Roanoke Co. fire
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

Latest News

FFE Brookville vs. Heritage 3.19.21
Brookville @ Heritage
FFE Salem vs. Cave Spring 3.20.21
Salem @ Cave Spring
FFE Christiansburg vs. Patrick Henry 3.20.21
Christiansburg @ Patrick Henry
FFE Lord Botetourt vs. Staunton River 3.20.21
Lord Botetourt @ Staunton River
FFE Fleming vs. Spotswood 3.20.21
Spotswood @ William Flemming