Brookville @ Heritage

(WDBJ) - It was a battle of the unbeatens between Brookville and Heritage on Fridyay night. Anthony Romano spent the night in the Hill City for our Spotlight Game of the Week.

Some welcome daylight for kickoff in the Battle of Timberlake Road, and the visiting Bees didn’t wait for the lights to come on, as Steven Pauley made the catch and he was gone.

On the ensuing possession, Kameron Burns dropped back but was popped.

The ball came loose and Chad Pouncy was all over it, making a beeline for the end zone.

Elijah Steele, the running back, took over under center and punched it in to chop the deficit in half.

On to the third quarter now, the Bees were swarming again.

QB Drake McDaniel moved the whole pile on the sneak, punched it in to open the half, and Brookville was back up two scores.

That ferocious defense went back to work.

Jason Brown moved in unblocked and backup Nikolas Dunford stood no chance.

Then with an opportunity to put the game away, McDaniel went to the air and fittingly found the former Heritage Pioneer, Jahee Blake for the touchdown.

Brookville holds the Pioneers to just the one score in a 28-7 win to take back the Cothran Cup.

