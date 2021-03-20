Advertisement

Brookville @ Heritage

It was a battle of the unbeatens between Brookville and Heritage on Fridyay night. Anthony Romano spent the night in the Hill City for our Spotlight Game of the Week.
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - It was a battle of the unbeatens between Brookville and Heritage on Fridyay night. Anthony Romano spent the night in the Hill City for our Spotlight Game of the Week.

Some welcome daylight for kickoff in the Battle of Timberlake Road, and the visiting Bees didn’t wait for the lights to come on, as Steven Pauley made the catch and he was gone.

On the ensuing possession, Kameron Burns dropped back but was popped.

The ball came loose and Chad Pouncy was all over it, making a beeline for the end zone.

Elijah Steele, the running back, took over under center and punched it in to chop the deficit in half.

On to the third quarter now, the Bees were swarming again.

QB Drake McDaniel moved the whole pile on the sneak, punched it in to open the half, and Brookville was back up two scores.

That ferocious defense went back to work.

Jason Brown moved in unblocked and backup Nikolas Dunford stood no chance.

Then with an opportunity to put the game away, McDaniel went to the air and fittingly found the former Heritage Pioneer, Jahee Blake for the touchdown.

Brookville holds the Pioneers to just the one score in a 28-7 win to take back the Cothran Cup.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death determined for missing man recovered from Roanoke River
A woman from Roanoke and a man from Franklin County won big on Virginia Lottery scratch tickets.
Roanoke woman, Franklin Co. man win big on Virginia Lottery scratchers
Jason Whittaker mugshot
Death of woman found at Marion fire determined to be homicide; person of interest sought
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Two injured, displaced after Roanoke Co. fire
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

Latest News

FFE Salem vs. Cave Spring 3.20.21
Salem @ Cave Spring
FFE Christiansburg vs. Patrick Henry 3.20.21
Christiansburg @ Patrick Henry
FFE Lord Botetourt vs. Staunton River 3.20.21
Lord Botetourt @ Staunton River
FFE Fleming vs. Spotswood 3.20.21
Spotswood @ William Flemming