Carilion nurse wins Governor’s EMS Award

(WDBJ) - A hometown healthcare hero was honored with a 2020 Governor’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Award on Saturday during a virtual presentation.

Daniel Freeman, R.N., Carilion Clinic earned “The Governor’s EMS Award for Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS.”

The honors recognize outstanding EMS providers and organizations throughout the state for their demonstrated level of excellence and dedication to the EMS system.

“Congratulations to all the award winners and my sincere thanks to all the EMS providers in the Commonwealth,” added M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., State Health Commissioner. “Your efforts, whether on a routine call for chest pain or in response to a multi-vehicle crash requiring heroic lifesaving measures, are appreciated by families everywhere. During this pandemic, many of you have stepped in to help administer vaccines, further evidence of your dedication to your communities. You are truly Virginia’s heroes.”

See below for the full list of winners:

The Governor’s EMS Award for Excellence in EMS – Allen Yee, M.D., Chesterfield County Fire and EMS

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to Leadership in EMS (The Kent J. Weber Trophy) – Theresa Kingsley-Varble, Washington County Fire-Rescue and VSP-MedFlight II

The Governor’s EMS Award for Physician with Outstanding Contribution to EMS (The Frank M. Yeiser Trophy) – Joseph Ornato, M.D., Richmond Ambulance Authority

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Educator – Daryl Clements, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Provider – Samuel Neglia, Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety – Jonathan Smith, Putting a Dent in Mental Health

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children – Chesapeake Fire Department

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency – Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Telecommunication – John Korman, Fairfax County Department of Public Safety Communications

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Emergency Preparedness and Response (The James A. Nogle, Jr. Trophy) – Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department

The Governor’s EMS Award for Innovation Excellence in EMS – Peninsula COVID-19 Operations Center

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior (The Dr. Carol Gilbert $5,000 Scholarship) – Emma Skeen, Cleveland Life Saving Crew and William Andrews, Bensley-Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad

