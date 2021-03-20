Christiansburg @ Patrick Henry

(WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Blue Demons were on the road at Patrick Henry trying to slow down Roy Gunn and the Patriots.

Coming out of halftime things were all tied up and PH was looking to make something happen.

QB Roy Gunn glared down field and scrambled, before he firing on into heavy traffic, but wide receiver Carmelo Taylor had no trouble coming down with that ball.

The Patriots were now in a position to take the lead.

Gun found an open Taeshawn Webb who powered his way to the goal line.

Later, the Patriots were looking to widen their lead with a handoff to Arjuan Webb.

Webb, with a little stiff arm, found the corner, and brought it nearly 70 yards before the Demons’ Jaxson Clark can bring him down.

The Patriots were looking to finish the job.

Gunn faked the handoff and kept it, putting PH up 35-21.

The Demons were looking to make something happen now.

QB Graham Casey lobbed one up for runningback Christian Cunningham, who was then hauled out of bounds.

No score for Christiansburg on that drive.

The Patriots were with the ball again just shy of the goal line.

Gunn with the handoff to Webb again, who powers in for the final score of the game.

Demons fall to the Patriots 21-42.

