E.C. Glass @ Liberty

(WDBJ) - Glass hit the first punch in the 3rd quarter Friday in their matchup with Liberty.

Markevus Graves with the ball on 4th and goal just breaks the plane. Hilltoppers strike first.

Liberty had an answer. A fourth-quarter handoff faked the Glass defense and Garrett Whorley went nearly coast-to-coast, but a failed 2 point conversion left them trailing.

Finally, the ghost of Graves comes back on the next drive, and he was breaking tackles left and right, spinning his way all the way to the house.

Graves and Glass get their first win of the season, 13-6.

