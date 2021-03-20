Advertisement

E.C. Glass @ Liberty

Glass hit the first punch in the 3rd quarter Friday in their matchup with Liberty.
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Glass hit the first punch in the 3rd quarter Friday in their matchup with Liberty.

Markevus Graves with the ball on 4th and goal just breaks the plane. Hilltoppers strike first.

Liberty had an answer. A fourth-quarter handoff faked the Glass defense and Garrett Whorley went nearly coast-to-coast, but a failed 2 point conversion left them trailing.

Finally, the ghost of Graves comes back on the next drive, and he was breaking tackles left and right, spinning his way all the way to the house.

Graves and Glass get their first win of the season, 13-6.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death determined for missing man recovered from Roanoke River
A woman from Roanoke and a man from Franklin County won big on Virginia Lottery scratch tickets.
Roanoke woman, Franklin Co. man win big on Virginia Lottery scratchers
Jason Whittaker mugshot
Death of woman found at Marion fire determined to be homicide; person of interest sought
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Two injured, displaced after Roanoke Co. fire
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

Latest News

FFE Brookville vs. Heritage 3.19.21
Brookville @ Heritage
FFE Salem vs. Cave Spring 3.20.21
Salem @ Cave Spring
FFE Christiansburg vs. Patrick Henry 3.20.21
Christiansburg @ Patrick Henry
FFE Lord Botetourt vs. Staunton River 3.20.21
Lord Botetourt @ Staunton River
FFE Fleming vs. Spotswood 3.20.21
Spotswood @ William Flemming