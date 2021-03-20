FFE Player of the Week: Roy Gunn, Patrick Henry

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When you watch the Patrick Henry Patriots, you can’t help but marvel at the star power of quarterback Roy Gunn.

“He’s got an arm,” said wide receiver Trace Pedigo. “He can throw that thing, and he makes a lot of good decisions, too. He can read a defense.”

And he read the Cave Spring Knights like a book last Friday, throwing for 253 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 56 yards and another score on the ground.

It was a performance that makes it easy to see why he’ll have a chance to play Division I football at VMI.

“They stuck with me the whole time through COVID and with two of my best friends—one already up there in Leroy Thomas, and Trace Pedigo committing—it was kind of an easy decision,” said Gunn.

He and Pedigo are no doubt Patrick Henry’s dynamic duo offensively, with a chemistry dating back to eighth grade that they hope follows them to Lexington.

“We came out against Franklin County, I think, in a scrimmage and he threw me like a 35-yard deep ball and I ‘Moss’d’ a kid, and from there on out, we just always had the connection,” said Pedigo.

“Our chemistry through high school grew as we practiced a lot together and kept playing more games,” added Gunn. “I feel like once we get to college, once we get comfortable, everything will be the same.”

But while Gunn and Pedigo are tight, what’s fueled the rest of the team is even more powerful.

“What motivated the team the most is the loss of our friend Kawuan Ray,” said Gunn. “He’s been a big part of everybody, not only on the football field but off the football field.”

Ray died in December, after transferring to Patrick Henry from Roanoke Catholic.

A former Player of the Week himself, Kawuan’s Patrick Henry teammates are now carrying on his legacy.

“If he was still alive and with us today, then he would be out here, doing the same thing we’re doing and wanting us to keep going,” said Gunn, pointing to a “KR” sticker on the Patriots’ helmets. “We try to keep him with us most of the time, no matter what we do.”

Gunn said he feels Ray with them every game, and it’s safe to say, with his play so far, the senior is making his late friend proud.

