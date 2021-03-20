Advertisement

Gretna @ Tunstall

Gretna and Tunstall renewed acquaintances in Dry Fork.
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Tunstall’s Ben Cifers lead the charge down the field and picked up a nice gain to move the sticks.

That set up a score through the air from Dylan Burnett to Colin Moore who went in for six and the Trojans were on top.

The Hawks would try to answer, as Cameron Mabins hit the corner and cuts it up, all the way down inside the five.

The drive stalls before the half with a fumble at the one.

Tunstall shuts out Gretna 14-0.

