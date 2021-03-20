Hidden Valley @ Blacksburg

(WDBJ) - It was the battle of the 0-3 teams Friday before one would finally crack the win column.

The Bruins were fired up, but had trouble early. The snap went over punter Traye Roberts’ head and out of the endzone for a safety, and just like that it was 2-0 Titans.

Hidden Valley went on the move in the red zone later, but Sam Dragovich had his pass knocked away on third down by Roberts forcing a field goal attempt.

The Bruins then made another play as they blocked it. Reed Kirk headed the other way back past midfield before they tracked him down.

The Titans go on to win 22-0.

