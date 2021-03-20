Lord Botetourt @ Staunton River

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) -Staunton River hosting Lord Botetourt tonight in Moneta.

First drive for LB, senior running back Hunter Rice took the handoff and kicked it out wide where he found some room to run. He stiff arms one defender and rumbles his way down the sideline for a huge gain.

Cavaliers facing 4th down, Sammy Peery called the play action quick slant to Kyle Arnholt who stretched it across the goalline for the first score of the game. LB up 7-0.

Next Cavalier drive, another play action for Peery who goes about five yards deep, locks, loads and connects with his tight end Zach Horton over the middle.

Then it’s Rice pounding it up the gut for another Botetourt touchdown.

Second quarter, Golden Eagles clawing their way back. Aiden Brown rolled out to his left and made a great throw across his body, right over the defender, into the hands of Lucas Overstreet for the 40 yard score! A missed extra point makes this one 14-6.

But Botetourt wasn’t leaving the field with a loss, it was Peery and Arnholt on a long touchdown pass as LB cruised to victory 49 to 6.

