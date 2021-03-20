Montgomery County receives broadband grant to help Allegheny Springs, Elliston, Lafayette and Shawsville

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Nearly 1,300 people will soon see better internet speeds in Montgomery County, thanks to a grant the community received this week.

“I think people are going to really like having the ability to connect, which has been very tough for a lot of folks, including myself,” Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Fijalkowski said.

Even the county’s board chair struggles with connectivity—and so do hundreds of others in the Shawsville/Elliston region of the county.

“It’s not going to be something that we can just flip a switch and turn it on,” Fijalkowski said. “There’s a lot of work involved.”

It’s a lot of work that’s now one step closer to being done. This week the county was awarded the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant to improve broadband infrastructure.

“This is really just the beginning of that, and it takes a lot of planning, design work, figuring out where the unserved areas are versus served,” Gigabeam President Michael Clemons said.

The county partnered with Gigabeam in the fall to find a fix. Since then they’ve been working behind the scenes to make faster speeds a reality.

“Now we’re ready to build, push forward and start getting service out to the people,” Clemons said.

Temporary hotspots called Wireless on Wheels or “WOW” Carts will stay in place until the work is done.

“We’re working as hard as we can to get those services done as fast as we can for them,” Clemons said.

Fijalkowski said broadband is top of mind for the board of supervisors.

“This is not something we’re sleeping on,” he said. “It’s always been on our minds, we’re always looking for ways, we’re always talking to other internet providers companies to get their ideas of how they could proceed.”

Gigabeam says it’s ready to go out and start building the infrastructure that is necessary – they just have to finish up paperwork for the grant.

Service should be available mid-to late summer to these customers. This project is a more than $1.4 million dollar investment coming from the grant and matching funds from Montgomery County and Gigabeam.

