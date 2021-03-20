New River Valley businesses stick together through pandemic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - This week marks one year since Zeppoli’s Restaurant and Wine Shop had to shut its doors to customers dining inside. At the time, one of the owners was meeting with other New River Valley business owners trying to figure out how to still operate safely during a pandemic.

Now, things are as fully operational as they can be under the current public health guidance. Business owners have created a virtual platform to help each other.

“It’s just helpful to lean on each other and get a fresh perspective of ideas and know that if you try hard and you work hard you can get through this,” co-owner Cody Thompson said. “Through positivity and hard work you can overcome anything. There’s times when it has not been that hopeful, but between the staff, us owners being positive, we feel like in terms of what could have happened that we’re pretty lucky.”

More than 200 people are members of the Facebook group New River Valley Local Businesses and continue to support each other.

Zeppoli’s is grateful to all of the customers who continue to support them during this time.

