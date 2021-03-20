No. 13 Liberty falls to No. 4 Oklahoma State 69-60

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames were backed by four players with double digits in the scoring column, but came up short against the No. 4 Cowboys on Friday, losing 69-60 in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Elijah Cuffee led No. 13 Liberty with 16 points.

The Flames took a 30-27 lead into the half, before being outscored by 12 after the break.

Liberty's Kyle Rode (22) strips the ball from Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, center as Chris Harris Jr. also defends during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Images)

