No. 13 Liberty falls to No. 4 Oklahoma State 69-60
Elijah Cuffee led No. 13 Liberty with 13 points.
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames were backed by four players with double digits in the scoring column, but came up short against the No. 4 Cowboys on Friday, losing 69-60 in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Elijah Cuffee led No. 13 Liberty with 16 points.
The Flames took a 30-27 lead into the half, before being outscored by 12 after the break.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.