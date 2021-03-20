Advertisement

One cat dead, another missing after Roanoke County fire Saturday

Courtesy Roanoke Fire & Rescue Facebook page
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A cat is dead and another is left missing after a fire Saturday morning in the 6800 block of Trevilian Road.

One adult was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Crews found heavy fire leaving the rear of the two-story house when they arrived at the scene. The fire was knocked down within the following 15 minutes.

The building sustained a partial roof collapse on its rear.

The resident is displaced

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working on a damage estimate.

