Salem @ Cave Spring

Salem was already up big in the second quarter Friday night, and was looking to widen its lead.
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Salem was already up big in the second quarter Friday night, and was looking to widen its lead.

QB DaRon Wilson took the snap and handed it off to Zavione Wood, Wood darted out of traffic and around the right side.

Then it was a foot race all the way down to the goal line. Wood on cruise control, and Salem was firmly in control.

Zavione was just getting started. A little later he was a “ramblin’ man” again into the endzone. He had 4 TD’s Friday night.

Later in the 2nd, Spartans with the ball again, and it was a familiar story.

Wood easily dodged defenders on his way to another score.

The Spartans dished out a huge 63-7 defeat Friday night.

