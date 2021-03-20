Spotswood @ William Flemming

(WDBJ) - Over at William Fleming, the Colonels hosted Spotswood.

Early on, Spotswood QB Tony Fornadel rolled out and tried to force the throw and it’s picked off by Fleming’s Jacob Henderson before he steps out of bounds.

But the Colonels give it right back two plays later as they cough it up and the Blazers Noah Burtner was there to fall on it.

Fleming got something cooking on the next drive though. Nahshawn Bonds was off to the races. He found daylight on a 46 yard score and Fleming was on top 6-0.

Then early in the second quarter Dashawn Lewis puts it up and he’s got Chris Nelson on a 23 yard TD strike.

Colonels led 13-nothing and went on to beat Spotswood ___ to ___.

