Sunny and cool for the first day of Spring

Dry conditions continue through the weekend
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fair weather continues through the weekend
  • Rain chances hold off until next week

SATURDAY

Clear and cold this morning with some light winds. High pressure is building to our North and this will keep us cool for today. Winds will increase and will be breezy at times for the afternoon. Winds will be in the 15-20 mph range with some locations possible seeing gusts 20-30 mph. Highs look to climb into the 50s across the region. Temperatures look to drop again overnight into the 20s and 30s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend.
High pressure builds in for the weekend.
Winds become breezy later today.
Winds become breezy later today.

SUNDAY

After a cold start we will once again see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. High look to be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK

A large ridge of high pressure settles in early next week which brings several warm, dry days and keeps our storm track across the south. This means dry weather until the second half of the week.

Rain looks to return next week.
Rain looks to return next week.

