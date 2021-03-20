Advertisement

Tax filing, payment deadline dates extended for Virginians

This deadline previously sat at May 1.
(NBC29)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The Office of the Governor announced Friday that Gov. Ralph Northam asked the Department of Taxation to extend the individual income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17.

“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” added the governor. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”

See below for further details on how to pay:

“There are a number of ways to pay including online, directly from a bank account, check or money order, and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee. The Department of Taxation recommends electronic filing, which is easy, secure and free to use, and requesting direct deposit if a refund is expected.”

Refunds:

“To check on the status of your refund, call (804) 367-2486 or use the Where’s My Refund application at tax.virginia.gov. Taxpayers who have questions, should call the Virginia Tax Individual Customer Service hotline at (804) 367-8031.”

The United States Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service recently announced that federal income tax filings and payments would be extended to May 17.

“This extension should provide certainty to tax preparers so that we can conclude the tax filing season,” the Secretary of Finance Aubrey L. Layne, Jr., added.

