Two injured, displaced after Roanoke Co. fire

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office put a $60,000 damage estimate on the property.
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Courtesy Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded their investigation of the fire yesterday in the 5800 block of Maywood Avenue and ruled the cause of this fire to be undetermined. The estimated amount of damage is $60,000.

EARLIER: One person was taken to a hospital and another was treated on scene after a structure fire in the 5800 block of Maywood Avenue Friday.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a house fire and found smoke and flames coming from the single-story brick home.

Two adults were in the home at the time of the fire and were both evacuated. The patient taken to the hospital sustained non-critical injuries.

The fire was contained in about 15 minutes.

The two adults will be staying with family.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working on a damage estimate.

