Virginia Museum of Transportation holds first event since before pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation held its first event Saturday since the pandemic began. It was their Spring Fling Poker Run charity event, which took place outside and raised money for the museum.

The run is based on a 5-card hand and everyone gets to drive to pick up additional cards. The people with the best and worst hands get a prize.

“Admissions are down 75% over the last year, so much like other institutions similar to ours, we’re hurting, and we’re trying to reach out to the community and get some support,” Tom Cox, Executive Vice President for the Virginia Museum of Transportation, said.

Cox said the museum will be releasing its upcoming events soon. He said they’re excited to use their new entertainment plaza behind the museum.

