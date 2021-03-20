Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine celebrates Match Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A challenging year for students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine brought a moment of celebration.

The third Friday in March is Match Day, when students who are preparing to graduate learn where they are heading for residency training.

Friday afternoon, the students announced their matches, and Dean Lee Learman congratulated them for persevering during the pandemic.

“Instead of giving up, this class pushed harder,” Learman said during a virtual ceremony. “I can speak for the entire school when I say we are very, very proud of you through this whole process.”

Of the 38 students who expect to graduate in May, 36 are headed to residency programs across the country. According to a news release from the school, they are joining programs at 31 academic health centers in 18 states.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.