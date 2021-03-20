Advertisement

Virus bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances

The NCAA didn’t offer specific details, citing privacy concerns, and said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — VCU has been pulled from the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA says the 10th-seeded Rams’ first-round game Saturday against Oregon has been declared a no-contest.

The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing. The announcement came a little more than three hours before the teams were set to play in the West Region.

The NCAA didn’t offer specific details, citing privacy concerns, and said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.

Most Read

Tax filing, payment deadline dates extended for Virginians
Courtesy VSP
81-year-old woman with dementia missing out of Roanoke
Courtesy Roanoke Fire & Rescue Facebook page
One hospitalized in Roanoke County fire Saturday
Cause of death determined for missing man recovered from Roanoke River
Carilion nurse wins Governor’s EMS Award

Latest News

VMI
VMI beats Samford in OT for first 4-0 start since 1981
No. 4 UVA upset by No. 13 Ohio 62-58 in first round of NCAA Tourney
FFE Player Of The Week Roy Gunn 3.19.21
FFE Player Of The Week Roy Gunn 3.19.21
FFE Brookville vs. Heritage 3.19.21
Brookville @ Heritage