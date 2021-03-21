Advertisement

COVID percent positivity drops to 5.4% in Virginia

COVID File Image
COVID File Image(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 604,904 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, March 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,159 from the 603,745 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 1,563 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 3,075,086 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from Saturday’s 3,014,056.

6,313,570 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 5.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 5.5% on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 10,117 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 10,104 reported on the VDH website on Saturday.

994 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 978 on Saturday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

49,657 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

