Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80

Peretti’s sculptural cuff bracelets, bean designs and open-heart pendants are among her most recognizable work.
FILE - Elsa Peretti, left, poses with designer Halston after a fashion show in New York on June...
FILE - Elsa Peretti, left, poses with designer Halston after a fashion show in New York on June 15, 1970. Famed jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, a formal Halston model turned Tiffany & Co. legend, is dead at age 80. According to a family statement, Peretti died Thursday night in her sleep at home in a small village outside Barcelona. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)(Marty Lederhandler | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Famed jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, a former Halston model turned Tiffany & Co. legend, is dead at age 80.

A family statement says Peretti died Thursday night in her sleep at home in a small village outside Barcelona, Spain.

Peretti’s sculptural cuff bracelets, bean designs and open-heart pendants are among her most recognizable work.

She lent her classical aesthetic to functional goods, too, including bowls, magnifying glasses, razors and even a pizza cutter. She often worked in sterling silver, a metal she favored and helped popularize as a luxury choice. Peretti was born in Florence to wealthy, conservative parents. She made a name for herself as a model in Barcelona and with Halston, a close friend.

It was Halston who introduced her to the highest echelons at Tiffany.

