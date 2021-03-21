Advertisement

Harrisonburg officer injured investigating animal complaint

File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

Harrisonburg Police report that the officer who was shot during the animal complaint call is recovering from his injuries at UVA Medical Center.

He is reportedly in stable condition, alert and in good spirits.

HPD said the officer was shot once during the encounter and suffered from a wound to the lower body.

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to an animal complaint just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Edom Rd. and Virginia Ave.

According to a press release from HPD, a cow had gotten loose from a stockyard earlier in the day and was running at-large in the northern end of the city.

The cow was then reported to be in the 900 block of N. Main St. near 7-Eleven.

In an attempt by local ranchers to capture the animal, it became injured, and officers were forced to intervene.

One Harrisonburg Police officer was injured by gunfire in the encounter when the cow charged at officers.

He was taken to Sentara RMH and later transferred to UVA Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

There were no other reports of injuries. The cow was euthanized.

The investigation is being conducted by HPD’s Major Crimes Unit and is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other information is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in Franklin County in apparent murder-suicide
Wanted man hit by Lynchburg Police officer after fleeing on horseback
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Two adults displaced after residential fire in Roanoke
Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Cedar Ave. in Vinton...
Sunday morning house fire displaces one in Vinton
Courtesy VSP
81-year-old woman with dementia missing out of Roanoke

Latest News

Coronavirus
Virginia’s positive COVID rate climbs back to 5.6% Monday
March Madness pre-empts some Monday programming
A fire in Montgomery County destroyed a single-wide home March 21.
Montgomery County Fire
A fire in Montgomery County destroyed a single-wide home March 21.
One person injured in Montgomery County home fire
Lynchburg police investigating overnight shooting that killed one