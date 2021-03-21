Advertisement

No. 4 UVA upset by No. 13 Ohio 62-58 in first round of NCAA Tourney

The Wahoos finish the year at 18-7.
Published: Mar. 20, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WDBJ) - The No. 4 University of Virginia Cavaliers lost their first-round NCAA men’s basketball tournament matchup Saturday against the No. 13 Ohio Bobcats 62-58.

UVA brought only a one-point lead into halftime and could not hold on to fend off the upset.

Sam Hauser led UVA with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the Wahoos.

