SAN MARCOS, Tx. (WDBJ) - The No. 7 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team defeated No. 10 Marquette 70-63 Saturday in their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup.

Liz Kitley scored 23 to lead the way.

The Hokies face the winner of No. 2 Baylor and No. 15 Jackson State.

