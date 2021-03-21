Advertisement

Nun-and-done: Loyola Chicago stuns top-seeded Illinois 71-58

They return to the second weekend three years after their last magical run to the Final Four.
Loyola Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) celebrates after beating Illinois 71-58 after a men's...
Loyola Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) celebrates after beating Illinois 71-58 after a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | Associated Press)
By Eddie Pells
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Loyola Chicago carried out 101-year-old superfan Sister Jean’s plans to a T, moving to the Sweet 16 with a 71-58 win over Illinois. The Illini are the first No. 1 seed to be bounced from this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Cameron Krutwig delivered a 19-point, 12-rebound masterpiece and the eighth-seeded Ramblers led wire to wire.

They return to the second weekend three years after their last magical run to the Final Four. That trip was headlined by Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team chaplain who traveled to the tournament.

The Ramblers next play either Oklahoma State or Oregon State.

