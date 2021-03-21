Advertisement

Sunday morning house fire displaces one in Vinton

Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Cedar Ave. in Vinton...
Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Cedar Ave. in Vinton around 6:00 Sunday morning.(Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Cedar Ave. in Vinton around 6:00 Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the two-story house.

One person was home at the time of the fire. They were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

There is no word yet on the amount of damage to the home, but fire officials say the resident will be displaced.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax filing, payment deadline dates extended for Virginians
Courtesy VSP
81-year-old woman with dementia missing out of Roanoke
Courtesy Roanoke Fire & Rescue Facebook page
One hospitalized in Roanoke County fire Saturday
Cause of death determined for missing man recovered from Roanoke River
Carilion nurse wins Governor’s EMS Award

Latest News

Suspect on horseback flees Lynchburg Police, accidentally hit in roadway; LPD officer on restricted duty pending investigation
Birthdays and anniversaries for March 21, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 21, 2021
Sunday Morning Forecast
FILE - Elsa Peretti, left, poses with designer Halston after a fashion show in New York on June...
Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80