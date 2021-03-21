Sunday morning house fire displaces one in Vinton

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Cedar Ave. in Vinton around 6:00 Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the two-story house.

One person was home at the time of the fire. They were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

There is no word yet on the amount of damage to the home, but fire officials say the resident will be displaced.

