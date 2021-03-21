Advertisement

Sunny, dry, and breezy today

Sunny skies will carry into next week
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • High fire danger expected today
  • Rain chances hold off until next week
  • Warmer temperatures for the end of the week

SUNDAY

High pressure continues to build to our North and that will keep us dry and sunny for today. Humidity is extremely low and as winds increase today a high fire danger will be present. Winds could gust 20-30 mph. Highs reach mid 50s to low 60s this afternoon.

Breezy conditions expected this afternoon.
Breezy conditions expected this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

High pressure will continue for Monday with more sunshine and seasonable conditions expected. The high pressure system will slowly slide away next week. Clouds will first return Tuesday and will likely stick around through Friday morning as multiple disturbances pass through our area. There are some rain chances in the forecast, but the best chances will likely be on Thursday. This could change in the next few days. Temperatures look to warm by the end of the week into next weekend.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

