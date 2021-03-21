Suspect on horseback flees Lynchburg Police, accidentally hit in roadway; LPD officer on restricted duty pending investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A male suspect wanted for violating a protective order was taken to the hospital Saturday night with serious injuries after being hit by a Lynchburg Police vehicle as he was trying to flee authorities on horseback.

Crews responded to the intersection of 5th and Commerce Streets shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a wanted individual riding a horse.

After informing the suspect he had a warrant for violating a protective order, he would not cooperate and fled Lynchburg Police and rode head-on into traffic.

After around 14 minutes of trying to get the suspect to stop for his safety and the safety of others, he fell off of his horse at 15th and Polk Streets. As officers went to the suspect, one accidentally hit him with a vehicle as he was laying in the road. Officers immediately cared for the victim and asked the Lynchburg Fire Department for medical help.

He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

The horse did not sustain any injuries, and was given to the individual’s family.

According to Lynchburg Police, they requested the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident and due to the ongoing case, will not release body-worn camera footage at this time.

An internal investigation is also occurring within the department, leading the involved officer to be placed on restricted duty per LPD policy. Lynchburg Police say they will release the officer’s name within seven days, pending the result of a threat assessment.

