Two dead in Franklin County in apparent murder-suicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was stabbed to death Saturday night in the 200 block of Southside Drive by a suspect who was later found dead by authorities with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a juvenile caller reported the incident and told officers that a family member stabbed another family member and fled.

The juvenile was found outside the home.

EMS began administering emergency medical assistance to the stabbing victim, Jacqueline Green, 70, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

After perimeter searches with Virginia State Police, crews were able to locate the suspect, Silas Leon Green, Jr., 40, dead at his home in the 100 block of Southside Drive with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.