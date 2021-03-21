Advertisement

VMI beats Samford in OT for first 4-0 start since 1981

VMI
VMI(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Reece Udinski connected with Jakob Herres in overtime and then Michael Jackson for a two-point conversion, giving VMI a 38-37 victory over Samford for its first 4-0 start since 1981.

Udinski, who is transferring to Maryland after the spring season, completed 40 of 57 passes for 353 yards, three touchdowns and one interception — to outduel Liam Welch, who had a school-record 570 yards passing with four touchdowns.

Welch found an open Montrell Washington for a 13-yard reception to open the overtime scoring.

Udinski answered on fourth down with a pass to the right side of the end zone and Herres outjumped a defender to set up Jackson’s winning catch over the middle.

