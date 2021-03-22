Advertisement

Beautiful weather today, but then wet weather returns

Rain chances increase by mid-week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fair and sunny weather continues today
  • Rain chances on the rise beginning Wednesday
  • Warmer temperatures for the end of the week

MONDAY

More fair weather Monday after a cool start. Clear skies will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. It basically will be a carbon copy of Sunday.

Beautiful sunshine continues today.
Beautiful sunshine continues today.(WDBJ)

We’ll also be able to check out the International Space Station tonight if the clouds don’t move in first.

You'll be able to check out the International Space Station tonight.
You'll be able to check out the International Space Station tonight.(WDBJ)

REST OF THE WEEK

The high pressure system will slowly slide away this week. Clouds will first return Tuesday and will likely stick around through Friday morning as multiple disturbances pass through our area. There are some rain chances in the forecast, but the best chances will likely be Thursday into Friday.

A strong front Thursday into Friday could provide our next chance of storms.
A strong front Thursday into Friday could provide our next chance of storms.(WDBJ Weather)

This could change in the next few days as models figure out the timing of a front. Temperatures look to warm by the end of the week into next weekend.

Temperatures warm into the 70s by the end of the week.
Temperatures warm into the 70s by the end of the week.(WDBJ)

