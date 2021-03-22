Buchanan announces new volunteer fire chief

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt’s Department of Fire & EMS has appointed I. Ray Sloan to be District Fire Chief for Buchanan.

Sloan served with the Buchanan department more than 17 years, and most recently served as Chaplain for the Department of Fire & EMS.

“Since 1972, I have been involved in some type of volunteer service,” said Sloan. “Giving back to my community has been a very big part of my life. It is an honor to be selected to serve as Chief of Buchanan.”

“I have known Ray and worked with him in various official and unofficial capacities for nearly 20 years,” said Chief of Fire & EMS Jason Ferguson. “He has a passion for the Buchanan community, and I am excited to see many great things develop under his leadership.”

Sloan succeeds District Fire Chief John Crouch, who had overseen the Buchanan station since 2018. The county says, “Chief Crouch has been an integral part of helping to stabilize the volunteer membership of the station. He also led the process to replace a 1980s extrication truck with a more modern piece of apparatus for vehicle crashes, including those along Interstate 81.”

Crouch’s two-year term ended in late 2020, but he remained in the position until a process to fill the vacancy was completed.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Chief Crouch over the past few years,” said Chief Ferguson. “We would like to express our sincerest appreciation to John and his family for his dedication and efforts to making Buchanan a safer place.”

The Buchanan Volunteer Fire Company is a component of the coordinated Fire & EMS System for Botetourt County, according to a county release. The District Fire Chief position is appointed by the County’s Chief of Fire & EMS.

The station is continues looking for volunteers. If you are interested in joining the fire and EMS team, visit botetourtfireems.org for more information.

