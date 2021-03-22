Covington city hall phones out Tuesday

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - All city hall phone numbers and public works office phone numbers in Covington will be down for work on the phone system Tuesday. 911 will operate as usual.

They’re doing modernization work on the lines inspired by needs revealed while the offices were closed for COVID.

”One of the things we really realized through COVID was, you know, when we’re trying to assist people that are calling -- we saw an increased call volume, more so than ususal -- not having call waiting, caller ID, or visual vociemail to help assist with incoming calls, or let alone just being able to transfer calls,” said City Manager Krystal Onaitis.

City Hall itself will be open to walk-ins, and staff will have access to email.

