Advertisement

Covington city hall phones out Tuesday

By Bruce Young
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - All city hall phone numbers and public works office phone numbers in Covington will be down for work on the phone system Tuesday. 911 will operate as usual.

They’re doing modernization work on the lines inspired by needs revealed while the offices were closed for COVID.

”One of the things we really realized through COVID was, you know, when we’re trying to assist people that are calling -- we saw an increased call volume, more so than ususal -- not having call waiting, caller ID, or visual vociemail to help assist with incoming calls, or let alone just being able to transfer calls,” said City Manager Krystal Onaitis.

City Hall itself will be open to walk-ins, and staff will have access to email.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Westmoreland mugshot
Man indicted for fatal 2019 explosion in Rockbridge County
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Marion, VA homicide victim Teresa Greer
Police release identity of Marion woman found dead following fire
Two VA cities make USA Today list of best cities for paddling in North America
Jack Cooper earned the Eagle Scout rank this year.
Blacksburg High School student among first female Eagle Scouts

Latest News

United Way CEO condemns racism, anti-Asian violence.
United Way CEO condemns racism, anti-Asian violence
Items are arranged in the new location for the Really Really Free Market in Lexington, Va.
Really Really Free Market opens in new Lexington location
From books about biracial families to black history to religious celebration to kids with...
NAACP chapter collects diverse early literacy books for families in the New River Valley
Jack Cooper earned the Eagle Scout rank this year.
Blacksburg High School student among first female Eagle Scouts